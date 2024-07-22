Lista dos 100 maiores atletas do século tem três brasileiros. CONFIRA

O site da ESPN internacional elaborou uma lista com os 100 maiores atletas do século 21. Três brasileiros estão presentes no ranking: Marta, Ronaldo Fenômeno e Ronaldinho Gaúcho. O nadador Michael Phelps foi o eleito o maior atleta do século, com a tenista Serena Williams e Lionel Messi completando o pódio. A lista leva em consideração apenas os feitos atingidos a partir do ano 2000, refletindo a excelência individual e o impacto global de suas carreiras.

