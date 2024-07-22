terça-feira, 23/07/2024

Lista dos 100 maiores atletas do século tem três brasileiros. CONFIRA

O site da ESPN internacional elaborou uma lista com os 100 maiores atletas do século 21. Três brasileiros estão presentes no ranking: Marta, Ronaldo Fenômeno e Ronaldinho Gaúcho. O nadador Michael Phelps foi o eleito o maior atleta do século, com a tenista Serena Williams e Lionel Messi completando o pódio. A lista leva em consideração apenas os feitos atingidos a partir do ano 2000, refletindo a excelência individual e o impacto global de suas carreiras.

Confira os brasileiros na lista

Marta

Ronaldo Nazário, o Fenômeno

Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Confira lista completa dos 100 atletas do século 21

  1. Michael Phelps, natação
  2. Serena Williams, tênis
  3. Lionel Messi, futebol
  4. LeBron James, basquete
  5. Tom Brady, futebol americano
  6. Roger Federer, tênis
  7. Simone Biles, ginástica
  8. Tiger Woods, golfe
  9. Usain Bolt, atletismo
  10. Kobe Bryant, basquete
  11. Novak Djokovic, tênis
  12. Rafael Nadal, tênis
  13. Cristiano Ronaldo, futebol
  14. Stephen Curry, basquete
  15. Katie Ledecky, natação
  16. Tim Duncan, basquete
  17. Shaquille O’Neal, basquete
  18. Patrick Mahomes, futebol americano
  19. Lewis Hamilton, automobilismo
  20. Aaron Donald, futebol americano
  21. Diana Taurasi, basquete
  22. Sidney Crosby , hóquei
  23. Kevin Garnett , basquete
  24. Albert Pujols, beisebol
  25. Floyd Mayweather, boxe
  26. Peyton Manning, futebol americano
  27. Randy Moss, futebol americano
  28. Nikola Jokic, basquete
  29. Michael Schumacher, automobilismo
  30. Mike Trout, beisebol
  31. Clayton Kershaw, beisebol
  32. Marta, futebol
  33. Miguel Cabrera, beisebol
  34. Tamika Catchings, basquete
  35. Dwyane Wade, basquete
  36. Maya Moore, basquete
  37. Ichiro Suzuki, beisebol
  38. Barry Bonds, beisebol
  39. Kevin Durant, basquete
  40. Justin Verlander, beisebol
  41. Dirk Nowitzki, basquete
  42. Giannis Antetokounmpo, basquete
  43. Alex Rodriguez, beisebol
  44. Mikaela Shiffrin, esqui
  45. David Ortiz, beisebol
  46. ​​Max Scherzer, beisebol
  47. Jimmie Johnson, automobilismo
  48. Thierry Henry, futebol
  49. Aitana Bonmati, futebol
  50. Zinedine Zidane, futebol
  51. Steve Nash, basquete
  52. Adrian Beltré, beisebol
  53. Derek Jeter, beisebol
  54. Alex Ovechkin, hóquei
  55. Luka Modric, futebol
  56. Alexia Putellas, futebol
  57. Calvin Johnson, futebol americano
  58. JJ Watt, futebol americano
  59. Mariano Rivera, beisebol
  60. Candace Parker, basquete
  61. Ray Lewis, futebol americano
  62. Shohei Ohtani , beisebol
  63. Allyson Felix, atletismo
  64. Mia Hamm, futebol
  65. Kylian Mbappé, futebol
  66. Jon Jones, MMA
  67. James Harden, basquete
  68. Phil Mickelson, golfe
  69. Jason Kidd, basquete
  70. Andrés Iniesta, futebol
  71. Manny Pacquiao, boxe
  72. Shaun White, snowboard
  73. Mookie Betts, beisebol
  74. Lisa Leslie, basquete
  75. Xavi Hernandez, futebol
  76. Georges St-Pierre, MMA
  77. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, atletismo
  78. Bernard Hopkins, boxe
  79. Bryce Harper, beisebol
  80. Andy Murray, tênis
  81. Sheryl Swoopes, basquete
  82. Kohei Uchimura, ginástica
  83. Chris Paul, basquete
  84. Lauren Jackson, basquete
  85. Kawhi Leonard, basquete
  86. Venus Williams, tênis
  87. Ronaldo Nazário, futebol
  88. Roy Halladay, beisebol
  89. Annika Sorenstam, golfe
  90. A’ja Wilson, basquete
  91. Aaron Rodgers, futebol americano
  92. Pedro Martinez, beisebol
  93. Rory McIlroy, golfe
  94. Ronaldinho, futebol
  95. Zlatan Ibrahimović, futebol
  96. Darrelle Revis, futebol americano
  97. Virat Kohli, críquete
  98. Connor McDavid, hóquei
  99. Ed Reed, futebol americano
  100. Charles Woodson, futebol americano
